OWATONNA — Beverly Krause, age 86, passed away August 20, 2022, at Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11 AM at Aurora Lutheran Church.
Friends may greet the family from 4-7PM, Tuesday, August 23 at Brick-Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Aurora Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Beverly was born to parents Ed and Helen (Adams) Rosecke in Dodge Center, MN. She graduated from Owatonna High School and began working for Federated Insurance. She married Elmer Moe in 1957 and they had two daughters Terry and Cindy. They owned and operated the Purina Feed Store in Owatonna, with Elmer's brother Howard. Elmer passed away with complications from diabetes in 1960 at the age of 24. Beverly continued to run the feed store with Howard. In 1963, she met and married Loren Krause. They had two daughters and one son: Lisa, Jill, and Scott. They farmed in Havana Township for close to 60 years.
Beverly participated in many activities with Aurora Lutheran Church and Steele County 4-H.
She enjoyed watching her children's and grandchildren's activities. In their later years, Beverly and Loren traveled to many places in the USA including Branson, MO, Colorado, and Texas.
She was survived by her husband Loren, of 58 years; children: Terry (Tom) Tennant, Colorado Springs, CO, Cindy (Dean) Reiter, Ellendale, Lisa Woodrich, Owatonna, Jill (Matt) Kath, Owatonna, and Scott Krause, Owatonna; 9 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and one brother, Darrell (Judy) Rosecke, Red Wing, MN.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer; parents; one grandchild Danielle, and siblings: Roger, Norma, and Rick.
Beverly was a very proud farmer's wife, who was also proud of her family. Memorials are preferred to Aurora Lutheran Church or donor's choice.
