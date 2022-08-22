Beverly Krause

OWATONNA — Beverly Krause, age 86, passed away August 20, 2022, at Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna.

Service information

Aug 23
Visitation
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Aug 24
Visitation
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Aug 24
Funeral Service
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
11:00AM
