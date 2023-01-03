...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Total daytime snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
OWATONNA — Betty Lou Krause, lifelong resident of Steele County, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, December 29, 2022 at Timberdale Trace in Owatonna. She was 94.
Betty Mussman, the daughter of George and Margaret (Dunker) Mussman, was born on April 23, 1928, in Claremont, Minnesota. She graduated in 1946. She was united in marriage to Donald (Bing) Krause in 1948 and they made their home in Owatonna.
She cherished her family and spending time with them. Betty was a member of the Elks, American Legion, VFW and Woman's Auxillary. She volunteered at Owatonna Hospital, Meals on Wheels, VFW for Bingo and weddings. She worked at Red Cross and gave blood for many years. Betty loved needlework, golf, bike riding, walking, playing bridge. She was member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her daughter Tami Cook and Lien Sarles of Rochester, son Tim (and Penny) Krause of Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Rogers, Glodean Welch of Owatonna and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, and son Thomas and brother Harlan.
A memorial Service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Friday, January 6th, visitation at 10:00 am, funeral at 11:00 am, with Pastor Kirk E Griebel, burial will be at Owatonna Memorial Garden and luncheon to follow at church.
To send flowers to the family of Betty Krause, please visit Tribute Store.