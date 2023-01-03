Betty Lou Krause

OWATONNA — Betty Lou Krause, lifelong resident of Steele County, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, December 29, 2022 at Timberdale Trace in Owatonna. She was 94.

Service information

Jan 6
Visitation
Friday, January 6, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
1054 Truman Avenue
Owatonna, MN 55060
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Friday, January 6, 2023
11:00AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
1054 Truman Avenue
Owatonna, MN 55060
