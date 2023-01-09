Betty Karow

OWATONNA — Betty Lou Karow, age 91 of Owatonna, died on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Timberdale Trace Assisted Living, Owatonna.
Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, January 13, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Betty Lou was born on April 28, 1931, in Morristown to Charles and Hetty (Witter) Mosher. She married Louis "Bud" Karow, Jr. on July 21, 1951 in Owatonna. Betty was previously employed with Westside Board & Care in Owatonna for 20 years, Frey's Super Value of Owatonna and various other care centers.
Betty enjoyged traveling throughout the United States, camping, reading, crocheting, doing puzzles, going to rummage sales and out to eat with family and friends.
She is survived by three daughters, Barbara (and Urban) Spindler, Beverly Karow and Karen Karow, all of Owatonna; three sons, David (and Trayce), Mark (and Aledia) Karow of Faribault and Paul Karow of Waseca; 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis Jr.; one grandson, Dwayne Quam; a brother, Victor Mosher and two sisters, Maxine Mosher and Rose O'Connor.