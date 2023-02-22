Benjamin Stuart

...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...
.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 8
to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
ALBERT LEA — A Celebration of Life for Benjamin T. Stuart will be held on March 26, 2023 starting at 1PM. Services will be held at the Albert Lea Eagles Club. Pastor Matt Hundley will be officiating.
Born on May 15, 1963 to Carole and the late Harold R. Larson, Ben passed away on February 17, 2023. He was 59.
Ben was mostly an easy going guy (just don't get him angry!) He was easy to get to know and very sociable. He had a good personality. He liked people & they liked him. He had a good sense of humor and would shoot back a quip for any occasion.
Graduating from Glenville High School in 1981, Ben began playing bass horn (tuba) for Joe Myran at the age of 17. This experience was an extremely positive one for Ben and it whet his appetite to become a professional musician for the next 46 years. Dean Myran (Joe's son) was Ben's mentor whose influence helped Ben to become one of the best horn players in the tri-state area; referred to as the "Bard of the Bass Horn".
A singer-songwriter, he loved music. He played for many bands including: Joe Myran and the Myran Family, Blue Banners, Mel's Polka Stars, Jolly Polka Stars, Luvern's Concertina Band, Wild Country, Interstate, Big Ben & the Brians. He also sat in and played with many other bands.
A simple man, he didn't require much. He loved kids and animals and they in return were drawn to him.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother Carole A. Hanson, brother Daniel (Julie) Stuart, a sister Terese "Dollie" (Kevin) Hemmingsen, brother Sean Stuart, sister Norene (Dale) Nicholson, nephews and nieces, Zaccariah (KC) Stuart Sr. Jennifer (James Erickson) Stuart, Cassandra (Boris) Mendez, Corina (Kevin Widmer) Adams, Justin (Miranda Bannister) Stuart, Kaitlyn (Michael Funk) Stuart, Amanda (Chuck) Hemmingsen-Jaeger, Perry (Amelia) Hemmingsen, Veronica (Jim) Stenstrom, Kyle Hemmingsen, Aeron Jergens and Owen (Hailey Christenson) Stuart, Abby Stinehart and Gracelynn Stinehart-Baker, Uncle Raymond (Becky Meyer) Thompson, Aunt Sandra Jacobsen and Aunt Rena Soper. Also surviving are many lifelong and dear friends including Ted Williamson, Tim Ingvaldson, Spike Bauers and family, Shane Bridley, Vickie Jensen, Joe Shaunce, Janel Heideman and family, Lyndon Johnson, David J. Kuchera, Dean Buchan, Brian Klouse, Brian Raichle, and his musical muse, cousin, Joshua Christenson, along with many great nephews, nieces, cousins & other friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Harold R. Larson, nephews Johnathan Stuart and Corey Babb & his beloved dog, Curly Bill. We will miss him so much. Blessed be his memory.
PLEASE dress casually as Ben was not formal very often. Musicians please feel free to bring your equipment if you would care to play. Ben would love it!
To plant a tree in memory of Benjamin Stuart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.