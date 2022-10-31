Benjamin St. John

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Benjamin Arthur St John, 73, of Blooming Prairie, MN passed away Friday, October 28, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Benj was born February 20, 1949, in Red Wing, MN to Lloyd and Margaret (Klooster) St John. He was one of 11 children. He was a proud veteran who served in the 173rd Airborne of the U.S. Army, 1968-1970.

To plant a tree in memory of Benjamin St. John as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments