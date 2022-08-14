Barbara M. Anderson

OWATONNA — Barbara Mae Anderson, 89, of Owatonna, died Friday, August 12, 2022 at the New Richland Care Center.
She was born April 21, 1933 in Meriden, Minnesota the daughter of Herbert and Mildred (Anderson) Fette. She grew up in Meriden and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1951. On June 24, 1952, she married Clayton "Andy" Anderson at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Barbara worked at Federated Insurance in Owatonna for 38 years in a variety of positions and retired in 1995.
Barbara was a long-time, faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna where she served with the Suzanna Circle, funeral committee and WELCA. She volunteered with the Steele County Red Cross for many years including the numerous blood drives. She also served on the Federated Employee Credit Union from 1957 to 1987, was involved with Do-Si-Do Square Dance Club, Senior Place, Senior Monday Morning Bowling Group, Little Theater and was a Cub Scout Leader.
In her younger years she enjoyed camping and fishing and later on, raising house plants, canning, gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Steven (Wynona) Anderson of Marshalltown, IA; daughters, Teri Anderson of Crosslake and Lori (William) Grunklee of Owatonna; grandchildren, Marisa (Mathew) Thompson of Lolo, MT, Aaron Anderson of Marshalltown, IA, Michael Anderson (Asha Stenquist) of Oakland, CA, Elizabeth Anderson (Tanner O'Connor) of Altoona, IA; sisters, Helen White of Owatonna and Patricia (Francis) Deml of Owatonna; brother, Richard (Joyce) Fette of Faribault and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton "Andy" Anderson; parents, Herbert and Mildred; sister, Lorraine (Donald) Gregor; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ilene (Clarence) Servaty, Marcella (LeRoy) Anderson, Marilyn (Walter) Warday, Janice (Richard) Christenson and Chester White.
Visitation will be at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Wednesday, August 17th from 9:30-11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Dave Klawiter officiating. Interment will be in Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Clinton Falls Township.
Memorials are preferred to St. John Lutheran Church, American Red Cross or donor's choice.
