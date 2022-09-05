Barbara Elaine Smith

OWATONNA — Barbara Elaine (Beck) Smith died on August 26, 2022 in Owatonna at the age of 96. She was born in Owatonna, MN on November 24, 1925 to Emiel and Irene (Williams) Beck, on a farm east of Owatonna on Rose Street.
Barbara attended a small country school just east of Mineral Springs Park, (Dist. #2), for 8 years, and graduated from OHS in 1943. She then worked for Federated Insurance in the Policy and Accounting Departments, rising to the position of head cashier.
In January, 1947, Barbara met Cecil Howard Smith at a meeting of Rural Youth. On June 1l, 1948, they married at the Methodist Episcopal Church on Main Street in Owatonna, and began a 41 year farming career. Working together as true partners, they farmed in Freeborn, Dodge, and Rice counties, before settling on 160 acres on Lemond Rd, SW of Owatonna, in March 1956. Additional land was added later. In 1990, they retired and moved into their Owatonna dream home, where Barbara lived until her death.
Barbara was a life-long member of the Owatonna United Methodist Church, and held membership longer than anyone else in the church at the time of her death. She taught Sunday School, served on church boards and committees, was a member of the Methodist Women’s Faith Circle and United Methodist Women, and participated in many projects, such as sewing school bags and helping with Octoberfest activities.
Barbara strongly believed in using her energy and talents to help others in her community, participating in many organizations during her life.
As a girl, Barbara enjoyed 4-H activities, especially taking projects to both the county and state fairs. As an adult, she was 4-H leader in the Record Busters club, a member of the Somerset Owatonna Neighbors Extension Club, and chairman of the 4-H Steele County Women.
Barbara was a member of the Owatonna Women’s Club, Adventurous Cooking, Steele County Historical Society, SCHS Tea Club, Steele County Exchange Club, Friends of the Dunnell House, and the Owatonna Foundation Legacy Society. She also was president of the Steele County Farm Bureau Women and was on the People to People board. She participated in many farm groups, delivered Meals on Wheels for 20 years, and hosted an AFS student from Paraguay.
Barbara enjoyed entertaining. Barbara and Cecil hosted hundreds of guests in their home throughout the years as well as meetings for the groups to which they belonged.
Barbara loved her extended family, young and old, and did many things for, and with, them. And, she loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed being a part of their lives and seeing them grow up.
Barbara’s interests were many. She gardened, sewed, wove “buggy wheel” rugs, baked desserts and bread weekly, and cooked and canned extensively. She also liked antiques, history, and genealogical research. She made scrapbooks and photo albums, and kept a diary from 1939 onward. She rarely sat down because she loved learning and keeping busy.
Barbara traveled to all 50 states, about 80 countries, and all 7 continents, often with her children or grandchildren. She made detailed written and photographic accounts of her trips. With so many hobbies and interests, Barbara stated, “I am a jack of all trades and master of none.”
Barb was honest, hard-working, organized, adventurous, unspoiled, forward thinking, kind, accepting, sweet, smart, curious, optimistic, and sometimes, accidentally funny. She will be sorely missed.
Barbara is survived by sons Clair, of Roseville, and Douglas, of Owatonna; daughters Janet (Steven Usdansky), of Owatonna, and AFS exchange student daughter Maria Olmedo de Guanes, of Asunción, Paraguay; grandchildren Brenton Waechter-Smith (Tess), of Traverse City, MI, Brianna, citizen of the world, and Noelle, of Portland, OR; great-grandchildren Micah and Maeve Waechter-Smith, of Traverse City, Michigan; brother Keith (Donna) Beck, of Waseca and Arizona, sister-in-law Elise Beck, of Owatonna, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil of 70 years, infant son Roger, her parents, Emiel and Irene Beck, her brother, Russell Beck, niece Juanita Beck and nephew Kurtiss Beck.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 8th at the United Methodist Church, 815 East University St. in Owatonna with Pastor Lisa Vick officiating. Visitation at 10:00 am, services at 11:00 am, lunch at noon. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorials are preferred for the United Methodist church, Steele County Historical Society, or the donor’s choice.