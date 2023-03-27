Audrey Hrdlichka

OWATONNA — Audrey left this world peacefully at home on March 24, 2023, after being diagnosed with an unexpected illness. Audrey was born on June 19, 1939, to Roselyn (Spindler) & Edward Schrom.
Audrey married Ronald (Ron) Hrdlichka on July 18, 1957. Together they raised four boys: Robert, Brian, Douglas and Randy. In addition to keeping up with the daily demands of family, Audrey spent many years transporting special needs children in and around Owatonna. Audrey enjoyed cooking, canning, crocheting and had a green thumb for her houseplants. Audrey loved entertaining friends and relatives at the family cabin on Cedar Lake. She loved watching the Minnesota Vikings, Twins & Wild. She and Ron enjoyed their daily trips bargain hunting for new treasures. Audrey was known for her large collection of purses. She had an infectious smile, laugh, unmatched wit and could find humor in even the most dire situations.
Audrey is survived by her sons, Bob (Shelley), Brian (Kate), Doug (Toni) and Randy. Grandchildren, Jeffrey (Claire), Justin (Jolie), Taylor (Andrew) Herdman, Samantha (Bobby) Swanson, Brooke & Jamee. Great grandchildren Mae, Eli, Hudson and Cooper. Sister Harriet Edel & brother Craig Schrom, many neices and nephews and her beloved cat, Toby. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Marcella and brothers Norbert and Roger.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna, Minnesota on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com.
