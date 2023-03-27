Audrey Hrdlichka

OWATONNA — Audrey left this world peacefully at home on March 24, 2023, after being diagnosed with an unexpected illness. Audrey was born on June 19, 1939, to Roselyn (Spindler) & Edward Schrom.

Service information

Apr 3
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, April 3, 2023
11:00AM
Apr 3
Visitation
Monday, April 3, 2023
9:30AM-11:00AM
