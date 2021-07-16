Lt. Col. James R. Krahulec (Ret.)

OWATONNA — James (Jim) R. Krahulec was born in Owatonna, MN to the late George and Frances (Kubicek) Krahulec. After graduating with distinction from Owatonna High School in 1960, he graduated from the University of St. Thomas in 1964 with a B.A. in Mathematics and a commission as a 2nd Lt. through the Air Force ROTC program.
While progressing through the ranks, he continued his education by obtaining an A.S. in Computer Science from the University of Hawaii in 1973 and an M.S. in Management Information Systems from Troy University in 1982.
At the peak of his 28-year career in the Air Force, he worked at the White House during the Nixon, Ford, and Carter Administrations as a member of the Advance Team, which worked hand in hand with the Secret Service, setting up communications for presidential travel, and for which he earned a Presidential Service Badge. He was also very proud of the years he worked as a computer programmer on AUTODIN, his time with Space Command, and his years spent in Turkey/Hawaii.
After retiring from the service in 1992, he worked as a Technical Support Analyst for Magna Bank/Union Planters/Regions Bank.
When he fully retired in 2006, he was able to spend more time on his numerous hobbies - computers, rabbits, gardening, sports, cars, collecting, genealogy/czech heritage, and OHS Class of 1960 to name a few. And through all his service/work/hobbies, Jim made many great friendships. But most of all, he was proud of the success of his children and their families.
Jim is survived by his first wife, Janice Cunard; second wife, Juliet James; five children: James Krahulec, John Krahulec, Jennifer Faupel, Catherine Krahulec, and Amy Krahulec; four step-children: Ken VanHatten, Paul Nagle, David Nagle, and Mark Nagle; seven grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Carol LaCanne, her son, Steve Broten, and her husband, Leo LaCanne.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Minnesota memorial service on Saturday, July 24, 2021, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and funeral service from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Brick-Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna, MN, followed by a graveside service at Owatonna Memorial Gardens.
In honor of his memory, you may send flowers for his service or make a donation to a charity of your choosing.
