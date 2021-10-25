Dennis Marlin Quimby

OWATONNA — Dennis Quimby, 68 of Owatonna, died on October 21, 2021, after a courageous three-year battle with MDS (Myelodysplastic syndrome).
A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at the Brick - Meger Funeral Home (1603 Austin Road Owatonna, MN.) A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial is set for 11:00 am Friday, October 29, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna. A visitation will start at 10:00 am prior to the funeral mass. For more information or to leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com