Marla A. Gerths

FARMINGTON — Gerths, Marla age 89 of Farmington, formerly of Owatonna and Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully with her family at her side, on November 16, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jim. Marla is survived by her loving sons, Jon (Karen), Steve (Jackie), and Fritz (Nancy) Gerths; four grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters, also by other family and friends. Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Monday, November 22, 2021 at the White Funeral Home, Lakeville, MN, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville, MN (952-469-2723) with visitation on Sunday (11/21) from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and 1 hr. prior to service all at the funeral home. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Hastings. Memorials will be donated to the Salvation Army. Condolences at: whitefuneralhomes.com
Service information
Nov 21
Visitation
Sunday, November 21, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
White Funeral Home - Lakeville
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 22
Funeral Service
Monday, November 22, 2021
11:00AM
White Funeral Home - Lakeville
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
