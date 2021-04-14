BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Linda A. Jakobson, age 76 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at her home in Blooming Prairie.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Blooming Prairie Cemetery. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.