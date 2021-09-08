Dorothy M. Buskovick

OWATONNA — Dorothy Mae Buskovick, 98, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Norrthfield Hospital.
Dorothy Buskovick, the daughter of Roy and Mabel (Yule) Searles, was born June 7, 1923. Along with her sister and best friend Jeanette, she grew up on their farm in Merton Township, where she attended country school and graduated from Owatonna High School. After graduating, Dorothy worked at Jostens in the defense department. Dorothy and Jerome "Jim" were married at St. Hyacinth's Church. They farmed in Merton Township, where they raised four children. She loved her life on the farm, being a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and her life-long friends with the Du Cum Club. After farm life, she worked at the "green stamp store", where her co-workers became very close friends. In their golden years, Dorothy and Jim took many trips exploring the nature and history of the United States and Canada. Dorothy had a gift for sharing her love of history and her ancestry with others. She had a passion for reading, old movies and old time music. She was always ready to host an "egg-coffee" get together. Most important to Dorothy was making time for family and friends. She was devoted to her family and loved all the time she spent with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Becki (Richard) Reese; sons Terry Buskovick and Keith Buskovick; daughter-in-law, Carol Buskovick; grandchildren, Megan Harstad, Erin (Justin) Field, Dan (Krista) Buskovick and Maia (Shayne) Kirchner; great-grandchildren, Amber, Claire & Nolan Harstad; Brielle, Cienna & Allaire Field; Jordan, Grayson & Maddie Kirchner; sister, Jeanette Cunningham; brother-in-law, Bill Driessen; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 73 years, Jim Buskovick; and son Michael Buskovick.
A big thank you to the staff of Trinity Terrace for all the friendship and love that you shared with Dorothy.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.