CLAREMONT — Mildred Mae Kubat, 92, of Claremont, died Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Owatonna Hospital.
Full obituary at www.michaelsonfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Kubat as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Owatonna People's Press E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
CLAREMONT — Mildred Mae Kubat, 92, of Claremont, died Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Owatonna Hospital.
Full obituary at www.michaelsonfuneral.com