Gregory A. Young

WASECA — Gregory Allen Young, 58, of Waseca, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after a two-and-a-half-year battle against cancer.
Greg was born on December 9, 1963 to Allen and Roberta Young in Minneapolis. He attended school and grew up on a farm in Grantsburg, WI. After receiving his GED, he enlisted in the Army in 1982. He served overseas in Germany for four years and received an Army Commendation Medal earned during active duty.
During his professional years, Greg worked his way up from a maintenance technician, welder, various supervisory positions, project manager, and finally, a quality assurance manager. Outside of work he was happiest when spending time and cracking jokes with his family and friends he loved working in his shop and was a talented woodworker, welder, and all-around engineer. He also loved camping, going to Vegas, having bonfires, and playing yard games with a beer in his hand. He married Amy (Anderson) Young on October 9, 1999, at the Saco Church (Village of Yesteryear) in Owatonna.
He is survived by his wife Amy Young; his six children Elisha (Tim) Young, Nicole (Mike) Young, Zachary Young, Jacob Young, Tyler Young, and Hanna Young; grandson Deklan Livingston; sisters Janie (Richard) Moore, Mary Swanson, Kimberley (Gene) Young; his brother from another mother for the past twenty years, Gary Johnson; parents-in-law Gaylen Anderson, Dan (Sandy) Janke, LeeAnn (Greg) Lunning; sisters and brothers-in-law Kim (Jason) Larson, Katie (Dean) Hoffman, Michael (Allison) Janke, and Christine (Dustin) Sletten. Also survived by his loyal companion Rosco the dog and many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Roberta Young; sister Ann Hanson; niece Taylor Zylstra-Sletten; and nephew Mike Komula.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Sunday, January 16th from 4PM to 7PM . Funeral services will be held January 17, 2022 at 11AM at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Dave Klawiter officiating. There will also be a gathering for fellowship and food after the service.