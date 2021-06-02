OWATONNA — Susan K. Dahle, formerly of Owatonna, died unexpectedly on April 28, 2021 in a car crash in British Columbia, Canada.
She was born May 11, 1956, to Donald and Phyllis Klampe, in Owatonna. She graduated from St. Ansgar High School, IA, in 1974.
Sue spent over thirty years caring for individuals with physical and mental disabilities. She served in a leadership role to bring the Special Olympics to Owatonna, MN in 1990, for which she received the honor of being one of the inaugural torchbearers. Sue began her career at the Faribault Regional Center, before working for 25 years at REM Woodvale in Austin and Owatonna. Her final position was at Hiawatha Homes in Rochester, Minnesota. Sue was also an American Red Cross CPR and First Aid instructor for over 30 years.
After retirement, Sue went from a caretaker of people to a caretaker of animals. In her later years, she found much joy surrounded by her dogs, ponies, donkeys, horses, and llamas at the Blue Spruce Ranch in St. Charles, MN. For the last six months of her life, Sue was dazzled by the adventure of visiting a friend in Alaska, where she saw the Northern Lights, beautiful scenery, and new wildlife.
Sue's greatest joy was found in her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and nieces and nephew. From camping and attending parades and parties to sending cards and letters, videochatting, and connecting via social media, her family and friends were who she loved most.
Sue is survived by her children: Tom (Tasha) Dahle of Hutchinson, MN, Jessica Dahle of Faribault, MN, and Stephanie (Alex) Adams of Washington, DC; her sisters, Tamera (Matthew) Penning, and Janis (Bruce) Abkes; brother Dan (Barb) Klampe, cousin Rosemary Shutt, along with 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sue was a devout Christian, and a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna, and Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester, MN. She is now pain-free in Heaven with her Creator; we imagine her greeted by family, friends, former clients and beloved animals who have gone before.
Sue asked that we thank her many doctors and nurses at the Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Health Center—in particular, Dr. Mark Brutinel and Dr. Melanie Johnson—for the excellent care they provided for her numerous medical conditions.
A celebration of life service will be held this summer at Mona Lutheran Church near Lyle, Minnesota.