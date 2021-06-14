DODGE CENTER, MINNESOTA — Donna Mae Rohwer, 88, of Dodge Center, MN passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Seasons Hospice House in Rochester, MN.
Donna was born on August 30, 1932, in Harrison County, IA to James and Eunice (Girton) Mickey. Donna attended schools at Aitkin, Grand Meadow, and District "39" in Dodge County. She graduated in 1950 from Dodge Center High School. She married Kenneth Eugene Rohwer on November 30, 1952. Together they had four children, Kevin, Nancy, David, and Julie. They made their home on the farm near Dodge Center, until they retired and moved to town. Ken preceded her in death on February 20, 2020.
Donna was a devoted member of United Methodist Church in Dodge Center. She was also a member of the Fairview Nursing Home auxiliary for many years. Donna enjoyed traveling with Ken and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her children, Kevin (Bev) Rohwer of Dodge Center, MN; Nancy (Arlan) Symens of Fergus Falls, MN; Julie (Steve) Templin of New Richland, MN; grandchildren, William (Ashley), Matthew (Bobbi), and Kristal Rohwer; four great grandchildren, Braydon, Patrick, Morgan, and Adie; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; infant son, David; siblings, Harlan Mickey, Dwight Mickey, James Mickey, Mary Louise Bartlett, and Dorothy Wiederholt.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at United Methodist Church, 20 - 1st Street NE Dodge Center, MN, with Reverend Chad Christensen and Reverend Roger Langworthy co-officiating. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South Street Dodge Center, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center, MN.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to United Methodist Church, 20 - 1st Street NE in Dodge Center, MN 55927 or to Riverside Cemetery, P.O. Box 206, Dodge Center, MN 55927.
To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South Street P.O. Box 502, Dodge Center, MN 55927 (507) 374-2155.
Blessed be her memory.