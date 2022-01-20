...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
OWATONNA — Lorna P. Young, age 97, of Owatonna, died on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Brooks in Owatonna. Family and friends may gather on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna.
Lorna Pearl Aase, the daughter of Henry and Hazel (Reed) Aase, was born in Gilmanton, WI, on April 24, 1924. At an early age she moved with her family to the Owatonna area. She graduated from Owatonna High School. On June 10, 1942, she was united in marriage to Rodney C. Young. They were members of Associated Church. She was a member of the Elks. Together they raised chickens for High Line Hatchery on the edge of town until the early 70's when they moved into Owatonna. In 1981, they retired to Lake Havasu City , AZ. Lorna moved back to Owatonna to reside at Ecumen The Brooksin 2016. She enjoyed golfing in her earlier years, playing cards, and dominos. She also showed an artistic side through, embroidery, quilting, sewing and coloring. She loved her family and grandkids, spending time with her family, and visiting with friends.
She is survived by her grandchildren Jason Young of Owatonna, Cole (and Jessica) Young of Soldotna, AK, Gary (Mary Jane) Young of Jacksonville, Heather Young of Jacksonville, FL, Andy Young of Jacksonville, FL; great grandchildren, Anthony Young, Jaxson, Braylyn, Carter and Lokken Young, Jessica, Donnie, Elizabeth Young, Felicia Young, Nathan and Angelica Young. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Beth Young. She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney Young, sons Gary Young and John Young; brothers Leonard Aase, Donald Aase and Gerald Aase. Memorials can be made to Ecumen Hospice, the ALS Association or American Cancer Society
To send flowers to the family of Lorna Young, please visit Tribute Store.