OWATONNA — Marcella H. Dombrock, 99, of Owatonna died peacefully Wednesday evening March 24, 2021.
Marcie was born Marcella H. Phillips on October 6, 1921 to Charles and Ebba (Henrikson) Phillips. She graduated from Harding High School in St. Paul, MN in 1940.
She was united in marriage on July 20, 1940 to John Dombrock at the First Evangelical Church in St. Paul. The couple's first home was South St. Paul. They then moved to Baraboo, WI where John worked for the Wisconsin Power and Light Co. and the Ringling Theatre, part time. Then it was on to Chilton, WI where John took the job of manager of the Chilton Theatre. They spent 37 years in Chilton. Marcie started working with her life long friend Alice Baumann at Baumann and Jensen Shoe Store and retired from there in 1981. She was very involved in Ebenezer United Church of Christ (choir, church decorating, Sunday school teaching, etc.), Order of the Eastern Star and a plethora of artistic endeavors. Marcie was extremely creative. She painted with oils, created beautiful pieces of Hardingar embroidery as well as baking beautiful and tasty cakes. Her grandchildren affectionately called her Grandma Cakes! She raised her four sons in Chilton during those 37 years. There were many dear friends that were sad to see she and John move on to Owatonna, MN in 1981. She made her home in Owatonna ever since. She and John worked in the Printing House in Owatonna owned by their son, David, for years. Marcie became active in the Associated Church in Owatonna, singing in the choir and eventually working part time in the Church office. She adored her grandchildren and was at her best when playing or visiting with them, whether they lived next door or from far away. Her creativity and artistic flair continue to shine through them!
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Laura) of Waukesha WI, Rich (Candi) of Owatonna MN and daughter in-law Mary Lou (Bill) Dombrock of Germantown WI, 17 grandchildren 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild!
She was preceded in death by her husband John, sons David and Bill, daughter in-law Mary Margret (David), 2 brothers Chuck and Bob Phillips and her sister Sharon Kosek.
There are plans for a memorial service to be held in October, 2021 to celebrate her life on what would have been her 100th birthday! Details will be forwarded to those who would like to attend. Please forward your email address to steve_dombrock@yahoo.com if you're interested in attending. A private internment will be held at Fort Snelling, MN where she will be reunited with her loving husband. Memoriams may be sent to the Associated Church.