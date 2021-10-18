OWATONNA — Francis "Frank" McParland, age 78, of Owatonna, passed away October 15, 2021, at the Homestead Hospice House.
Friends may greet the family from 3-6:00 PM Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home.
Frank was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1943. He grew up in Brooklyn working at an A&P Grocery Store as a butcher. He later worked in a deli and this is where he learned the pizza business and acquired his love of cooking.
In 1988 he opened up A Taste of the Big Apple, in Owatonna, a family business he ran with his wife Marilynn.
On behalf of Frank, his family would like to thank all of their customers throughout the years. It was a true joy for Frank to serve his customers.
Frank is survived by wife, Marilynn, of 26 years; step-children, Courtney (Chris) Mislinski, Caitlynn (Al) Kaplan, Cameron (Michelle) Hanson, and 3 daughters by a previous marriage; grandchildren, Caden, Carter, Harrison, and Verna.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Organ Fund or the Owatonna Foundation.
