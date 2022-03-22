OWATONNA, MN — Myrtle Janet Bentley, age 95, of Owatonna, MN, died March 21, 2022 at her residence.
Myrtle Janet Olson was born on September 10, 1926, to Hans and Anna (Johnson) Olson on the family farm south of Hope, MN. She was the middle daughter of five girls. She attended District 86 Grade School and later obtained her high school equivalency diploma.
Myrtle was baptized in October of 1946 and joined the First Methodist Church on East Main Street the next Sunday. On February 8, 1947, Myrtle and Herman were married in the church parsonage. They lived in Waterloo, IA, for seven years before moving to Owatonna in 1955 and purchased their lifetime home on Northview Street.
Myrtle was widowed at the age of 55 after 35 years of marriage. She was a homemaker during her married life and a Home Health Aide for Steele County. Myrtle volunteered as treasurer for the Steele County Food Shelf. She was a hospice volunteer after her retirement. She was an active member of the Owatonna United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary and the Pink Pantry.
Myrtle enjoyed daily devotions, crossword puzzles, cribbage, feeding ducks, stamp collecting, flower gardening, fishing, family gatherings, genealogy research, writing, Danish baking, black coffee, quilting and sewing.
Myrtle was strong in her faith and loved her church. She was a Sunday School teacher, chaired her church circle, served on several committees, and hosted the United Methodist Women Sewing Group in her home where they hand sewed quilts for others and made quilts for Emma Norton Services and lap robes for the elderly. She hand sewed countless quilts for her family.
Myrtle loved her family dearly and is survived by her four children, Barbara (Mike) Nelson, Bruce Bentley, Brian (Pat) Bentley, and Brenda Ten Cate; eight grandchildren, Miranda (Joe) Loehle, Greg Nelson, Mark Nelson, Barry Bentley, Marsha (Ryan) Erickson, Jennifer (Abdeslam) Mazouz, Megan (Rob) McNabb, and Sara (Ivan) Pandiyan; thirteen great-grandchildren, Jordan (Darin) Peterson, Taylor (Nelson Lund) Nelson, Jacob Nelson, Rebecca Nelson, Owen Erickson, Otto Erickson, Brayden Bentley, Nora Mazouz, Adam Mazouz, Lucas McNabb, Violet McNabb, Olivia Pandiyan, Julia Pandiyan; three great-great grandchildren; Bentley Nelson, Derek Peterson, and Luke Peterson. She has two surviving sisters, Angeline Parsons and Marion McDilda and a sister-in-law Anna Everding.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; parents, Hans and Anna; sisters, Helen (Raymond) Swenson, Violet (Myrven) Christensen; brothers-in-law, Herbert, Wallace, Fred, Russell, Forrest and Roger Bentley; sisters-in-law, Bernice Balaton and Louise Dietz.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on March 29, 2022 at the Owatonna United Methodist Church with Pastor Lisa Vick officiating. Visitation will be held at 10 am prior to the service. Interment will be in the Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Clinton Falls Township. Memorials are preferred to the Owatonna United Methodist Church.