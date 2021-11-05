Phillip Arthur Mickelson

OWATONNA — Phillip was born in Lynn Township, Day County, South Dakota, November 19, 1927. He attended rural school until moving into Webster, S.D. at age 10. Upon graduation from Webster High school, he was drafted into the Army and earned his paratrooper's wings during his service with the 11th Airborne Division, Army of Occupation, Japan. In 1950 he and Marlys Batie were married in Webster, S.D. Utilizing the G.I. Bill, he received his BS Degree in Economics from South Dakota State College, Brookings, S.D. in 1951.
Following a series of finance related positions in S.D., he moved to Owatonna, MN in 1965 after accepting a position as Credit Manager for Owatonna Tool Co. While at OTC, Phil assumed several additional responsibilities during the 27 years he worked there.
Phil was especially proud of his role in establishing, organizing and as the initial sole employee of the Owatonna Tool Co. Credit Union (now HomeTown Credit Union). Initially operated on a part-time basis, HomeTown presently serves more than 20,000 members in four counties.
He was active in Scouting for many years, earning the Scouter of the Year Award in Owatonna in 1972. He was also an active hunter, fisherman (including eight trips to Alaska), a frequent traveler, and enjoyed many outdoor sports, especially bicycling. Phil and his wife, Marlys, were founding members of a leisure cycling club, The Weakenders. The also collaborated on a guide book on bicycling in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, BIKING IN VIKINGLAND, which sold very well through five editions and revisions.
Phil had a long time interest in woodcarving and carpentry. Over the years he participated in and supervised construction of three homes for his family. That interest carried through as Building Committee Chairman, coordinating building of four homes for Habitat for Humanity along with assisting in building several others. His interest in the Habitat for Humanity program was also evident by the (many) years he served as a member of the Board of Directors of the local affiliate.
He is survived by his wife Marlys, sons Mark and daughter-in-law, Cathy, of Casa Grande, Ariz. Monty (daughter in-law Anastasia) of Portland, Ore, grandsons Toby and Anders, and many dear friends, especially those members of the WEAKENDERS bicycle group.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial be sent to Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity (108 W. Vine St., Owatonna, MN 55060).
Internment, and a private ceremony will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in St. Paul, MN.