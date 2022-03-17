WASECA — ANNA HELEN FRIDAY, age 91 of Waseca, passed away at Foxdale in Waseca on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Born on December 19, 1930, Anna was the daughter of Emil and Annie (Reintz) Oeltjenbruns of Mountain Lake. She attended Mountain Lake High School. Anna was married to Wilbert Schroeder of Owatonna in 1950. They had three children and farmed together in Steele County until his passing. In 1967 Anna married Vernon O'Neil and continued farming with him and attending church at St. Paul Lutheran in Meriden until his death. Also during that time she attended beauty school in Mankato and following her graduation began working in Waseca. After Vernon died Anna began attending church at Grace Lutheran in Waseca. She was in a birthday club with friends from Meriden and Owatonna for over 50 years, and she enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, gardening, and playing cards. Anna was married to Art Friday in September of 1994 and they lived in her home in Waseca until he passed away. Most recently she was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Waseca. She will be greatly missed.
Anna is survived by three children, Deberah Bartelt, Keith (Nancy) Schroeder, and Arlys (Craig) Youngberg, all of Waseca; two step-children, Dianne (Craig) Peterson of Grand Marais, and Cheryl Friday of San Diego, CA; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law; three husbands; one brother, Melvin; one son-in-law, Jerry Bartelt; and one grandson, Darren Bartelt.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Waseca, with Rev. Cary Larson officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Meriden. Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca is handling the arrangements.