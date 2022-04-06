FOSSTON, MN — Albert Heide, age 85, of Fosston, MN, passed away on Monday, April 4th, at home surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9th, at Hope Lutheran Church in Fosston with the Rev. Jane Ekholm officiating. Interment will be in Cross Lake Cemetery, rural Fosston, at a later date. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Saturday afternoon at the church. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Fosston and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.
Albert Henry Heide was born on May 13, 1936, to parents Albert "Gust" and Mathilda "Tillie" (Johnson) Heide in rural Fosston, Minnesota. He graduated from Fosston High School in 1952. He was united in marriage to Carol Joyce Sannes on April 20, 1957, and they made their home in St. Cloud, Minnesota. From there they moved to Blooming Prairie, Minnesota and eventually settled in Owatonna, Minnesota. Albert was employed by Owatonna Canning Company for 28 years and retired in 2001. In 2007, he and Carol returned to Fosston to be closer to family. Al enjoyed playing golf with friends and always had time for a game of cards, especially a good game of cribbage. He loved his wife and they enjoyed traveling together and going out dancing with friends. He was an avid reader and enjoyed a good mystery or books on history and nature. His grandchildren and great grandchildren brought joy to his life and he will be missed by many.
Al is survived by his wife, Carol, of Fosston; three sons, Roger of Fosston, Neil (Val) of Lengby, MN, and Steve (Esther) of Savage, MN; ten grandchildren, Jen (Brady) Burnside, Jamie (Dave) Swenson, Josh (Heather) Skala, Chris (Shelby) Mowers, Chelsie (Brandon) Johnson, Ethan, Tyson, Jude, Ibukunmi and Cora; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Marvel (Deloris) Heide of Fosston and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Everett Schulz; son, Alan; daughter, Laurel Skala; infant daughter, Eileen Gail; and great granddaughter, Camryn Laurel Skala.
Blessed be his memory
