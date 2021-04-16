WASECA — LORETTA MARIE OLSON, age 77, of Waseca, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Pleasant Manor.
Born on October 6, 1943 in Waseca to Charles Everett and Loretta Marie (Carrigan) Furr. Loretta attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated with the class of 1961. She furthered her education at Mankato State College. Loretta was united in marriage to Kurt Roland Olson in 1968, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Together they were blessed with two children. They later divorced. Loretta worked for Cedar Valley Services (CVS) for 11 years, and previously at the Faribault Regional Center. Loretta enjoyed reading, writing, baking bread, Swedish tea rings, watching movies (especially western) and following the Minnesota Twins. Loretta recently published a book, Over The Years (2020). She was member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca, and Catholic Daughters of America.
Loretta is survived by her two children: Karl Olson and Julie Olson; siblings: Zita (Cliff) Mittelsteadt, Gertrude (Mahlon) Grubish, Rita (Jack) Eggert, and Chuck Furr, Tom (Betty) Furr, Ramona (Tony) Tonga, Laurie (Ben) Draeger, Ann (Dan) Pote, Leo (Phyllis) Boucher, Tom (Norma) Boucher, Mary Brixius, Eileen Kott, and Tom Boucher; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Bill (Jerry) Furr, Robert Furr, and Leo Furr; stepmother, Emily Furr.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca with Fr. The Hoang as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Waseca.