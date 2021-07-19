OWATONNA — Richard Arthur Reinhardt, 95, of Owatonna, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Traditions in Owatonna.
Richard was born July 12, 1926, the son of Elmer and Clara (Miller) Reinhardt, in Owatonna. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1944. While in high school he worked at the Owatonna Hotel. After school he began working for Federated Insurance. He served in the US Army from 1950 until 1952 in Korea. Following his service, he returned to Owatonna and continued working for Federated in auditing for his entire career. Dick was affiliated with the Steele County Free Fair for over 61 years including serving on the Fair Board. Dick also worked for the MN State Fair for 60+ years where he earned the title of Life Member.
In his early years he enjoyed camping. He also enjoyed picnics with family and friends and Sunday night get-togethers. In April of 2019 he was able to be on the Honor Flight to Washington DC with his friend, Dave Judd.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews; Lori, Jean, Jim (Mary), Steve and Dave, grandniece and grandnephews; Matt (Justine) and their son, Rees. He is also survived by his close friends, Dave Judd and Roberta Halverson. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bill, Bob and Don and grandnephews Mike and Brian.
Family and friends appreciated the loving care provided by the staff at Traditions of Owatonna and Brighton Hospice.
Memorial services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Monday, August 2nd at 2:30 PM. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be at a later date at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church or the AT Children's Project (www.atcp.org)