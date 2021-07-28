Patrick A. Pat Lehrer

OWATONNA — Patrick Lehrer of Owatonna died July 27, 2021 at his home after a 12 year battle with cancer with his family by his side. Mass of Christian Burial is set for Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna. Friends may greet the family on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 4 - 7 pm at the Brick - Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna and one hour before the funeral mass at the church on Saturday. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery with a reception at the Owatonna Eagles. Pat will be missed by his wife of 49 years Georganne, daughters Jessica (Doug) Brase and Mandy (Dan) Langer both of Owatonna, Justine (Sean) Flanagan of Fairmont. Nine grandchildren Ashlee, Brennon, Alex, Logan, Connor, Jordan, Niko, Keara and Kylie. Brothers Otto, Dan, Tom and Paul. Sisters Patty, Margaret and Cathy. Preceded in death by parents, mother and father-in-law. For more information or to leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com
