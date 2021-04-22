OWATONNA — Virginia M. Hanson, 78, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus.
She was born October 4, 1942, in Coronado, California the daughter of Marcella Burt.
Virginia grew up in Alaska and moved to Colorado where she made her home for many years. While attending a local dance club, she met the love of her life, Larry Hanson. They were married on October 6, 1972, in Denver, Colorado. In the late 1970's the family then moved to Minnesota. Virginia owned an antique store, where she grew her passion for restoring items. She was a very talented home decorator which showed through her décor for each holiday and season. Virginia loved music which was a gift she passed to her children. Virginia enjoyed cooking and baking especially cookies and pies. She was a very successful gardener and loved to share. Virginia was best known for welcoming others, being a friend to everyone and taking pride in all of her family's accomplishments. She was always putting everyone else's needs in front of her own even to her last day. The highlight of her life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Hanson of Owatonna; sons, Brian (and Laura) Kelley of Freeland, MI, Richard Kelley of Waseca; daughter, Jacki (and Derek Gibson) Kelley of Clear Lake, IA; grandchildren, Brian Jr., Zach, Justin, Chanse, Kyle and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Lelan, Brianna and Adelyn; brothers, Don (Vision) Burt of Homer, AL and Spencer Burt of Thornton; sister, Nanette (and Chuck James) Smith of Englewood, CO; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marcella "Gram" Burt; aunt, Margaret "Maggie" Rogers.
Visitation will be at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Otisco on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Memorial services will be held Monday, April 26, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Peters Lutheran Church, Otisco with Pastor Scott Williams officiating. Memorials are preferred to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Otisco.