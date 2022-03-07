CENTERTON, AR — Mr. Charles "Chuck" Leffler, age 80, of Centerton, Arkansas passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 30, 1941, in Owatonna, MN. He left for Southern California in 1963, at the age of 22, to serve in the National Guard. In 1964 his son Troy was born. In 1976 he married Linda, and they had 45 wonderful years together.
Mr. Leffler enjoyed a long career in hospitality sales, retired to Bella Vista in 2007, then to Centerton in 2018.
Chuck is survived by his wife Linda, son Troy Leffler of Rogers, AR, step-daughter Jerrolyn Jordan of Wheatland, WY, sister Connie (Wayne) Whipps of Owatonna, MN, brother John (Jan) Leffler of Austin, TX, 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, Arkansas. A memorial will be held on April 30, 2022 from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm at a classic car event center called Simple Pleasures, located at 13718 Rothbury Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715. A lunch will be provided, so bring your appetite and some memories to share! In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to American Diabetes Association, Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Rochester, MN or Circle of Life Hospice, AR.