Marilyn Schroeder

OWATONNA — Marilyn Jeanette Schroeder (Schrader), 96, passed away unexpectedly February 2, 2021 at home.
Born October 5, 1924 to Fred & Gladys (Kern) Schrader in Northfield, Marilyn grew up on the family farm until she graduated from Northfield High School in 1941. Marilyn attended St. Olaf College and Minneapolis Business College.
In 1943, Marilyn moved to Owatonna where she worked as a secretary to the Principal at Owatonna High School and later, after raising 3 children, she worked for the University of Minnesota Extension Office working to establish urban 4H clubs.
Introduced through a mutual friend at church, Marilyn met Clement Schroeder. Their courtship grew through the letters they exchanged during the war. After Clem's discharge from World War II, they married in Northfield, MN on September 4, 1946. Marilyn and Clem enjoyed 67 years together.
Marilyn enjoyed raising 3 children, traveling, volunteering for Pink Pantry and creating memories based on faith, family and friendships. She always found time to give back to her community and knew her life would be fulfilled through acts of service through the Lord. She always had a smile on her face, hug ready for you, positive attitude and an ear to listen. She will be missed by so many people.
Marilyn and Clem were long time members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Anyone who knew them, knew what faithful lives they both lived. Marilyn was active in the church with Ladies Aid, LWML, choir, quilting and welcoming visitors. Everyone at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church knew her and her infamous love for others.
Her family was her pride and joy. She is survived by children Ruth (and David) Duffy of Deephaven, and James "Jim" (and Linda) Schroeder of Owatonna; son in law, Brian Gross of Maple Grove; six grandchildren, Jill (and Montrell) Williams of Littleton, CO, Marissa (and John) Glaser of Blaine, Dan (and Natasha) Schroeder of Waconia, Sarah (and Paul) Buttera of Owatonna, Rachel (and Brandon) Sedgwick of Maple Grove and Brandon Gross of St. Louis Park; six great-grandchildren, Michael and Madison Schroeder of Waconia, Mauer and Abriana Buttera of Owatonna, Avery and Kayin Williams of Littleton, CO; siblings, Woody (and Ione) Schrader of Faribault, Marvin (and Sara) Schrader of Faribault and Ardis Liebenstein of Dundas; sister-in-law, Jean Schrader of the Twin Cities and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Gladys; husband, Clement Schroeder; daughter, Jean Gross; great-granddaughter, Nova Mae Williams; siblings, Eileen (and Dick) Fehner and Ken Schrader; brother-in-law, Warren Liebenstein; niece, Joan Liebenstein; nephew, John Liebenstein and parents-in-law, Otto and Bertha Schroeder.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Thursday, February 4th from 3:30 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held February 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM with visitation at 10am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Owatonna with The Reverend Greg Schlicker officiating. Private Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery in Owatonna.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, The Lutheran Hour or the donor's choice.