OWATONNA, MN — Merle Felix Meixner, age 90, of Owatonna, MN, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Timberdale Trace Assisted Living in Owatonna.
Merle was born on the family farm in rural Merton Township near Owatonna, the 2nd son of the late Felix and Mary (Wavrin) Meixner. He went to Pleasant Corner country school until the 8th grade and then to Owatonna High School, graduating in 1949. He was drafted into the US Army in 1953 and spent 17 months in Korea with the Korean Military Advisory Group (KMAG). Upon his return to the states he settled in Minneapolis and worked for Land o' Lakes from 1960 to his retirement in 1993. In 1996, he came back to his roots and the house he was born in.
Merle enjoyed travelling, a lot of it on the Greyhound Bus, especially to Los Angeles and Alhambra in California, Las Vegas, NV, and Chicago, IL, many times. He was a fan of the horse races, listening to the Twins on his transistor radio, grew vegetables, and especially enjoyed going to Happy Hours, and having a cool one every chance he could. A life-long bachelor, he never entered into the state of Holy Matrimony for what it's worth. (His own words.)
Merle is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Johnson, and 7 nieces and nephews, Greg Meixner, Gina (Paul) Martin, Curt (Amy) Johnson, Lisa Meixner, Brenda (Tim) Sammon, Michele Meixner, and Anthony Meixner, as well as many grand nieces and nephews. Merle was a very fun loving and compassionate uncle to them all.
Merle's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Timberdale Trace Assisted Living for all the love and care they have given him these past few years.
In accordance to Merle's wishes, a private family memorial will be held.
