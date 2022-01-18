Shawn M. Pierce

OWATONNA — On Sunday January 16th, 2022 Shawn Marie Pierce, ran into the arms of Jesus, completing a life lived with an eternal perspective.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna and also one hour prior to the service at church. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Bethel Church in Owatonna. Livestream available at www.bethelowatonna.com/eventstream
Shawn's love for Jesus was unwavering, she lived proudly for Him. She was not afraid to sit with hurting people in their brokenness. Ministry was a huge part of Shawn's life, she found joy in serving others, always pointing them to Jesus and gave all glory to God. She was a compassionate, loyal friend with an open ear without judgment.
Shawn Marie Dulac, the daughter of Richard and Cleo (Klepetka) Dulac, was born on July 6, 1969, in Owatonna. She graduated from Owatonna High School as a proud Indian cheerleader in 1987 and then continued her education at Mankato State University. On Jan. 1st, 1989 she became a mom to her New Year's baby, Ashley Marie who was her absolute pride and joy. Shawn was married to Scott Pierce in 1993 bringing Shawnda with him into the family. On May 11th, 1993 Scott and Shawn welcomed their precious daughter Alisha, who changed their lives forever. Shawn and Scott enjoyed traveling together to beaches and mountains, she loved being surrounded by God's creation. She loved hosting game nights and making her famous chocolate chip cookies. Shawn's life calling was to be a mom, she was the best mom. Her girls were her entire world, and there is nothing she would not do for them. As a wife, she was Scott's best friend, supporter, and partner in their pursuit of Jesus. Together they started Alimap Home Health Care (named after Alisha) providing care for others in their homes. She was also blessed with the new role as Grammy to Pierce and Bode.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Pierce of Owatonna; daughter, Ashley Pierce of Chicago; step-daughter, Shawnda (and Matt) Geiselhart of Alexandria; grandchildren, Pierce and Bode Geiselhart; father, Richard Dulac of Owatonna; brother, Shane Dulac of Blue Earth; sister, Michelle (and Earl) Pleschourt of Medford; mother and father-in-law, Audrey and Rollo Kiihn; sister-in-law, Jenny (and Chris) Erickson of St. Paul; brother-in-law, Jeff (and Tanya) Pierce of Chaska.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Alisha Marie Pierce; mother, Cleo Dulac; and father-in-law, Harold "Gabby" Pierce.