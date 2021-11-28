OWATONNA — Susan M. Harty, 57, of Owatonna, MN, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. She lost her brave battle with interstitial lung disease and was a cancer survivor twice.
She was born June 5, 1964 in Mankato, MN; the daughter of Dean and Eileen (Kopp) Harty. Sue grew up in Mankato, where she attended Mankato East High School. She graduated in 1982. Sue continued her education at Mankato State University and she received her Educational Administrative degree at St Mary's University.
On October 21, 2016 she married her best friend, Debra Bunn at Gunflint Lodge, MN on Gunflint Lake. It was a beautiful ceremony with Deb and Sue amidst family and friends.
Sue worked in the field of education as a teacher for 30 years. She taught 11 years in Chisholm, MN and taught her last 19 years at the Owatonna Middle School. She had a profound impact on all of her students of whom she adored.
Sue's passions in life were her family, especially her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, friends, her dogs and her students. Sue absolutely loved mentoring children and looked forward to going to work every day. Sue's impact on education will be everlasting.
Sue could create synergy within a room with her infectious laughter and smile. Everyone gravitated to Sue because she always made everyone feel so special. Sue truly had a beautiful soul.
Sue is survived by her loving wife Deb Bunn of Owatonna, MN, brother Steve (Diane ) Harty, Skokie, IL, brother Scott (Tempe) Harty, Lenexa, KS, sister Sheri (Jeff) Howe, St Cloud, MN, brother-in-law David (Jennifer) Bunn, Hartland MN, sister-in-law Julie (Dean) Hunt, Owatonna, MN, brother-In law Steven (Dawn) Bunn, Hayward, WI . She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Dean and Eileen Harty, and mother and father-in-law, Merrill and Berniece Bunn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Visitation will be held on December 11, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church commencing at 12:00 p.m., followed by funeral services at 1:00 pm officiated by Pastor Dave Klawiter. A luncheon will be served at the church following the service. Join the family for a celebration of life at 3:30 to be held at the Owatonna Elks Club, 126 E. Vine Street, Owatonna, MN. The family respectfully requests all in attendance wear a mask.
Interment service will be held Sunday morning, December 12th at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Richland, MN.
For more information or to leave an online message of condolence, go to www.megercares.com