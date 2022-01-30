Larry LeMaster

WASECA — LARRY MALCOLM LEMASTER, age 85, of Waseca died on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his home.
Born on July 12, 1936, in Cromona, Kentucky. He was the only child born to James and Nell (Adams) LeMaster. Larry grew up in Kentucky, receiving his education at Newport High School. On September 7, 1955, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on February 1, 1958. During his time in the service, Larry met the love of his life, Carol Schauer, and they were united in marriage on April 20, 1957, at the Methodist Church in Waseca. Following his time in the Air Force, Larry continued his education at Bailey Technical School in St. Louis, Missouri. Larry and Carol made their home in the Twin Cities and Owatonna while raising their two daughters. In 1983, Larry and Carol had the opportunity to move to Waseca and live on the Schauer family farmstead. Larry worked for many years at Owatonna Tool Company. He enjoyed playing softball, coaching hockey, and watching sports. He will be dearly missed.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carol; daughters: Jane (Jerry) Nyquist of Owatonna and Pamela LeMaster of St. Augusta; two grandchildren: Ashley (Ronnie Anguas) Anguas Nyquist and Cole Nyquist; and two great grandchildren: Avery and Nadia Anguas. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A private family celebration of life for Larry will be held on a later date.