Donald B. Larson

OWATONNA — Donald Bertram Larson, 91, of Owatonna, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna.
He was born October 8, 1930 in Waseca, MN to Arthur and Alma (Seljeskog) Larson. Don was baptized, confirmed and attended North Waseca Lutheran Church. He attended District 10 school and graduated from Waseca High School in 1948. He was active in 4-H during his youth. He attended Dunwoody Industrial Institute of Minneapolis and graduated in the spring of 1950 in the electrical field. On July 5, 1952, he was united in marriage to Maxine Drache at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna, MN.
Soon after he graduated from Dunwoody, he began his lifelong career of 45 years with Steele Waseca Cooperative Electric. The journey included working as a Groundman, Meter Man, Radio Man, Radio and Meter Engineer, Engineering Assistant and finally General Manager from 1972 until his Retirement. During the years, he continued his education with home correspondence courses, attending radio school in Springfield, IL, courses in advance meter technology at Sangamo Electric Company, and management courses at the University of Lincoln, Lincoln, NE. Don was best known for always putting the customer first and he enjoyed sitting at kitchen tables discussing co-op matters over a cup of coffee until a satisfied resolution was found. He was an integral part of sixteen other electric cooperatives who built the North Dakota (Coal Creek) generating facility. Don experienced all Mother Nature offered but specifically the 1991 ice storms where he, employees and board members delivered food to the linemen working for days on days. In 1985, Don was nominated by the Cooperative employees and honored with the Jaycee "Boss of the Year" award. He enjoyed one of his final roles as the Manager working with the employees when Steele Waseca Cooperative Electric moved and built the current Bridge Street facility.
Don was a people person and believed in volunteering for his community. He was a member of Owatonna Toastmasters Club, Owatonna Rotary and served as President, a Mason of the Local Lodge of Owatonna, was involved in the Chamber of Commerce Board and served as president, and member of the Owatonna Shriners. He was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church serving as president of the congregation for two years and a trustee for five years. He enjoyed helping with the Steele County Free Fair parking and was a member of the Crusaders Club.
Don was an avid photographer and held a private pilot's license and enjoyed sharing both hobbies with others. During his cooperative career, he traveled to many states for meetings, training, and legislative activities. During his vacation time and after his retirement, Don and Maxine enjoyed nearly 33 years in Mesa, AZ. They also enjoyed many bus and barge trips and visited Switzerland and England.
Don is survived by his son, Greg Larson of Owatonna; daughter, Joy Kwedor of Casper, WY; two grandchildren, Melissa (Lee) Nix of Casper, WY and Reese Wegener (YaYa Wantoe) of Johnstown, CO; four great-grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel and JayLeigh Nix and Kameron Wegener; sister, Pat Wuger of Owatonna; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lois and Leonard Marquardt of Dodge Center, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Alma: wife, Maxine and brother-in-law, Walter Wuger.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Dave Klawiter will officiate. A lunch reception will immediately follow the service followed by interment at North Waseca Lutheran Cemetery, rural Waseca.
Memorials preferred to St. John Lutheran Church, North Waseca Lutheran Church or donor's choice.