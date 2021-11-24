OWATONNA — Kathleen Ruth Mahlman, age 95, of Owatonna, died on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. A private family service at Michaelson Funeral Home and interment at Forest Hill Cemetery will be held at a later date
Kathleen Thurnau was born August 23, 1926 the daughter of George and Anna (Liebrenz) Thurnau in Merton Township, Steele County, Minnesota. There she was raised with her brother Earl and attended District 4 School. She then attended Owatonna High School graduating in 1944. Kathleen was united in marriage to Quentin Mahlman on March 13, 1946 in Owatonna.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald (and Carol) Mahlman of Owatonna; Randall (and Corrine) Mahlman of Owatonna; five grandchildren, Tamira (and Brian) Meyer of Kansas City, MO; Jason (and Kimberly) Mahlman of Lakeville; Chad Mahlman of Medford, Wisconsin; David Mahlman (and Matt Vortherms) of Robbinsdale, Amy (and Kevin) Chindlund of Owatonna; and five great grandchildren, Tyler, Riley, Ella, Ava and Reid.
She was preceded in death by her parents,, George and Anna, her husband, Quentin, brother Earl and sister-in-law Lois Thurmau several cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials are preferred to the Medford Care Center.