OWATONNA — Marcella P. Randall, 84, of Owatonna, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 after a short battle with lung cancer.
Marcy was born September 16, 1936 in Owatonna the daughter of William and Agnes (Kubat) Dusek. She attended country school and St. Mary's Academy and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1955. She worked at Federated Insurance and Owatonna Canning Company before she married Harley Randall on April 7, 1956. They lived in Owatonna their entire life and had three children, Randolph, Roxanne, and Renee. In 1968, they purchased the License Bureau and Marcy worked in the office for 52 years. After her husband passed, Marcy was appointed Deputy Registrar for Steele County. Upon retiring in 2019, she sold the business to her grandson, Josh.
Marcy enjoyed gardening her flowers and bus tour vacations to different states and countries with her husband for 15 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and mother in law.
She is survived by her children, Roxanne (Darrell) Muncy of Denton, TX, Renee (Howard) Putter of Flower Mound, TX; grandchildren, Joshua Randall, Shelby (Janzen) Staska, Shannon (Jon) Kohn all of Owatonna, Amanda (Andrew) Blain of Bartlesville, OK, Angela Muncy of Denton, TX; Kaleigh and Lexi Putter of Flower Mound, TX; great grandchildren, Stassi Muncy, Harper Blain, Baby Blain due in March; daughter-in-law, Diane Randall of Owatonna; sisters, Dorothy Ohnstad of Owatonna, Clarie (John) Molle of Burlington, WI; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Virgil) Peterson, Bernie (Curtis) Jensen, Lavonne (James) Dusek all of Owatonna, Donna Broadway of Spring, TX and many nieces and nephews.
Marcy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harley Randall; son, Randolph Randall; sister, Margaret Dusek; brother, James Dusek; sister, Mary Ann Ohnstad Brech; niece, Lana Vogt; nephews, Claire Ohnstad Jr., Glenn Ohnstad, Kennith Ohnstad; sister-in-law, Ilah Boettcher; brothers-in-law, Charles Randall, Nicolai "Homer" Ohnstad, Claire Ohnstad, Matt Brech.
Funeral services will be held February 13, 2021 at 10am at Trinity Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Faribault. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Steele County Historical Society History Center Support, which she was a member of and a true believer of giving back to the community.