OWATONNA — Robert W Black, Age 74, of Owatonna, passed away suddenly March 2, 2021.
Robert was born in Mankato on February 5, 1947 to Robert Sr. and Bernita (Daby) Black. He attended Mankato West High School and graduated in 1965. He then met his soon to be wife, Pamela J Ulrich. They were married on February 21, 1970 and had two children, Tawnia and Anthony. Robert served in the United States Army and served for over 20 years until his retirement in 1986. Robert was humbled to have served on two Presidental campaigns. He was honorably discharged and returned home to Owatonna. Robert worked for Jones Intercable company in Owatonna and most recently at Cars-N-Credit. he enjoyed playing pool, fishing, camping, and attending local county fairs, festivals, and auctions. Robert also enjoyed raising horses and participating in wagon trains for organizations such as Camp Courage and the Austin Boys Ranch. Robert was a member of the Owatonna VFW #3723 and Elevation North Church where he recently became an elder.
Robert is survived by his daughter Tawnia (Mike) Garten of Elysian; Son, Tony Black of Elysian; Grand children, Breahna Mullerleile (Alex) of Waseca, Alexis, Chelsea, and Darius Garten of Elysian and Hunter Black of Florida; Sister Barb Hansen of Two Harbors and Melissa Rolf of Shakopee; and many extended family members.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela; Parents, Robert Black Sr. and Bernita Rolf; and brothers Lenny and Gaylon Black.
A celebration of life for Robert will be held at a later date.