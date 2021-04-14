Arlys Mayonne Panning

MEDFORD — Arlys Mayonne (Borwege) Panning passed-away peacefully at home on April 7, 2021.
Arlys was born in Faribault on Sept. 29, 1938 to Herbert and Zylphia (Simon) Borwege. She grew up on the family farm outside Medford, MN with her siblings June, Roger, Ed and Janet. She enjoyed 4-H as a child and continued as a 4-H Leader. Arlys won state and national awards for her sewing and original clothing designs in 4-H and The Make It Yourself with Wool Contest. Arlys loved fast cars and drove her brother's car in the powder-puff division at the Steele County fair (starting at age 15). Arlys graduated Medford High School in 1956 and then attained her cosmetology license.
She married "The Love of Her Life", Wayne Panning on Aug. 7, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Medford. Their first home was in Minneapolis while Wayne completed medical school. Arlys worked in a dress shop/fabric store to support her husband's education. Wayne's medical internship was in Duluth MN and that is where they welcomed their first child, Scott, in 1963.
When Wayne joined the navy and became a ship's doctor, the young family was based in Norfolk, VA. After his 2 years of military service, they returned to Minneapolis where their daughter, Christine was born. In 1970, the family moved to Marshall MN where Wayne started a private radiology practice. Arlys and Wayne enjoyed watching their children's activities in 4-H, school sports and academics. She was a 4-H leader and never missed an event.
Nearing retirement, Arlys and Wayne bought a small farm near Belle Plaine, MN. They traveled the country together, showing champion Southdown sheep and attending stock car races. This move also allowed them to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Grandma Yaya was the best and deeply loved. She prepared for Christmas all year long, taking care to serve everyone's favorite foods and plan a fun family day together.
Wayne passed-away on Feb. 16, 2020 which broke her heart. The family is comforted by their being together again. Arlys is survived by her son, W.P. Scott (Carolyn) Panning, Blaine MN and her daughter Christine (Kirk Hawk), Belle Plaine MN; granddaughters Kendra, Alexandria and Kayla; Sister Janet Borwege, Medford; Sisters-in-law Marsha Borwege, Medford and Grace (Roger) Marquis, Ellicott City, MD and many dear nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held.