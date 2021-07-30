Leona Brink

COURTLAND, MN — Leona Rose Brink, age 89, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Benedictine Living Center in St. Peter.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home - SOUTH CHAPEL in New Ulm.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home - SOUTH CHAPEL in New Ulm.
Leona is survived by her daughters, Gwendolyn (Jim) Ross of Medford, Cindy (Randy) Swanson of Courtland; son, Donald (Tammy Cheney) Brink of Litchfield; grandchildren, Rochelle Anderson, Jacob Ross, Aaron Swanson, Tricia Swanson, Amber Keech, Amanda Brink, Cassy, Nettie, Robyn, and Deb Katona; 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Alice Nelson and Viona Brink; brother, Donn Peterson; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Peggy Peterson, Lois Jensen, Myrtle McDonald; and brothers, Glenn Peterson and Dean Peterson
Leona Rose Peterson was born December 31, 1931 to Richard and May (Eagan) Peterson in Milbank, South Dakota. She attended grade school and began working as a nurses aid. Leona later worked as a factory worker until she retired in 1994. When she was not working or raising her family, Leona loved going fishing, cooking, playing cards, making crafts, and socializing. She known to many as "granny". Many wonderful memories were made going to coffee with friends and spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by those that knew her. Blessed be her memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Courtland Lions Club or Mayo Clinic Hospice.