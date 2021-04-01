OWATONNA — Norma Schwartz, 86, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Traditions II in Owatonna.
She was born July 19, 1934 in Cordova Township, LeSueur County, Minnesota the daughter of Hugo and Martha (Kulowatz) Kolander. She was raised in Le Center where she graduated from high school in 1952. She continued her education at Mankato College of Business.
On June 10, 1955, she married Clarence Richard Werner Schwartz at St. Paul's Lutheran Church German Lake. The couple farmed together until 1984 when they moved to Waseca. While living in Waseca, they were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church. In 2005, they moved to Owatonna and became members of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Along with being a homemaker and helping Clarence on the farm, Norma worked at a number of places outside of the home which included, Jostens in Owatonna, E.F. Johnson's in Waseca, Bird's Eye in Waseca, Camp Omega in Waterville, Lakeview Resort in Waterville, Brown Printing in Waseca, In Home Health Care in Waseca, Wal-Mart in Waseca, sold Mary Kay, Avon, Tri Chem and Artex products and provided day care for her grandchildren. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Norma loved doll collecting, flower gardening, sewing, reading, quilting, polka and waltz dancing, and watching Saturday evening PBS Polka Time and Lawrence Welk.
She is survived by her children, Darlene (and Emmett) Miller of Janesville, Dale Schwartz of Toledo, OH and Melody Schwartz of Owatonna; grandchildren, Heather (and Daniel) Franck of Oviedo, FL, Dr. Amber Miller of Eagan, Claire and Isabelle Schwartz-Woosley both of Owatonna; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Ryleigh Franck; sister, Eloda (and Dick) Hansen of Lakeville; sisters-in-law, Darlene Schwartz of Waterville and Berniece Schwartz of Faribault; many nieces and nephews and loving cat, Fluffy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Martha; husband, Clarence Schwartz (2010) and sister, Elvira Kolander.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Monday, April 5th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church with The Reverend Kirk Griebel officiating. Interment will be in the Concordia Cemetery in Morristown Township.
Memorials are preferred to Camp Omega, Waterville.