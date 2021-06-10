Susan Zollar

PELLA — Susan Joy Zollar was born October 17, 1946, to Robert and Esther (Meyer) Shockley in Fairmont, Minnesota. She passed away June 8, 2021, at the Comfort House in Pella, Iowa.
Susan was a 1964 graduate of Burnsville High School and earned a bachelors degree in home economics at Minnesota State University in Mankato.
On September 27, 1975, she was united in marriage to Timothy Zollar in Richfield, Minnesota. To this union they were blessed with daughter Scarlett. Susan cleaned homes and worked at various nutrition centers using her degree. Susan was an amazing seamstress and made many quilts. She made candies for all of her family and prepared amazing Thanksgiving feasts! She also enjoyed playing and watching tennis, reading, and playing the piano. After they retired, they spent many summers in Harlingen, Texas. She loved spending time with her grandkids and her greatest desire was for them to know Jesus.
Those left to honor her memory are her daughter Scarlett (Craig) Ford of Pella, and their children Dawson, Mira, Julia, Esther, Dallas, Bella, and Conner; her mother Esther Shockley of Egan, Minnesota; and her siblings: Joanie Shockley, Larry Shockley, Jane (Rob) Shull, and Jill Shockley.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband Tim, her father Robert Shockley, and her parents-in-law Frank and Mildred Zollar.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, June 14, at the Third Church in Pella. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, Sunday, June 13, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 3:00 pm. Memorials may be given to Peoria Christian School.