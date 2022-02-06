MEDFORD, MN — Michael passed away at his home on February 4, 2022. He was born on Aug

9, 1952 in Owatonna to Oscar and Margaret (Mostrom) Finne. Michael was

baptized and confirmed at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault. Mike

graduated from Medford High School in the class of 1970. After graduating, Mike

joined the US Navy. During his four years of service, he spent two tours on Adak

Island, Alaska, a place that was cold and dreary. During that time, Mike spent

many hours learning to play the guitar. Mike became very proficient and spent

many hours playing for friends and family. Mike played with several local bands in

the area and he also enjoyed playing music at Assisted Living/Nursing Home

facilities in the Owatonna area. Mike was kind hearted and appreciated for his

humor and wit as well as, love of all his pets.

Mike returned to the Medford area and went to work for the US Post Office in

Faribault and Owatonna for the next 30 plus years. Mike then worked as a delivery

person for Cash Wise for a couple of years before having health issues.

Michael is survived by his wife, Janet Anhorn Finne of Owatonna, daughter,

Jayne (Robert) Ford, grandchildren Vayda and Axel, of Madison Lake, Minnesota.

Michael is also survived by his mother, Margaret Strohschein of Owatonna,

brother, Dana (Lorraine) Finne of Owatonna and neice, Jennifer (Peter) Gordon

and nephew, Joel (Nicci) Finne as well as their children.

A Celebration Of Life will be determined at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Finne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments