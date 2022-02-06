Michael Scott Mike Finne Feb 6, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MEDFORD, MN — Michael passed away at his home on February 4, 2022. He was born on Aug9, 1952 in Owatonna to Oscar and Margaret (Mostrom) Finne. Michael wasbaptized and confirmed at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault. Mikegraduated from Medford High School in the class of 1970. After graduating, Mikejoined the US Navy. During his four years of service, he spent two tours on AdakIsland, Alaska, a place that was cold and dreary. During that time, Mike spentmany hours learning to play the guitar. Mike became very proficient and spentmany hours playing for friends and family. Mike played with several local bands inthe area and he also enjoyed playing music at Assisted Living/Nursing Homefacilities in the Owatonna area. Mike was kind hearted and appreciated for hishumor and wit as well as, love of all his pets.Mike returned to the Medford area and went to work for the US Post Office inFaribault and Owatonna for the next 30 plus years. Mike then worked as a deliveryperson for Cash Wise for a couple of years before having health issues.Michael is survived by his wife, Janet Anhorn Finne of Owatonna, daughter,Jayne (Robert) Ford, grandchildren Vayda and Axel, of Madison Lake, Minnesota.Michael is also survived by his mother, Margaret Strohschein of Owatonna,brother, Dana (Lorraine) Finne of Owatonna and neice, Jennifer (Peter) Gordonand nephew, Joel (Nicci) Finne as well as their children.A Celebration Of Life will be determined at a later date. To plant a tree in memory of Michael Finne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Scott Mike Finne Owatonna Music Musical Instruments Post Commerce Joel Dana Margaret Strohschein Jennifer Gordon Recommended for you Load comments Lasting Memories Trending Now Former Northridge youth pastor arrested, charged with criminal sexual conduct Paul Luther Peterson Verbal scar tissue and the power of words Owatonna’s Trailblazer: Rian Grunwald’s college commitment paves the way for girls wrestling in Owatonna Hiller announces summer plans to retire from OPD Upcoming Events Feb 7 Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting Mon, Feb 7, 2022 Feb 8 Owatonna Christian Women’s Connection Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 History Partners Memory Café Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 9 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Feb 9, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices