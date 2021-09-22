OWATONNA — Wallace James Reierson of Owatonna, MN, formerly of Thief River Falls, MN, was born on December 21, 1927, and passed away on September 20, 2021. Wallace had great love for his family. He is survived by his wife Ivadell of Owatonna, children Virginia (Mike) Shuka of Bemidji, Cynthia (Gregg) Swanson of Princeton, Tamara (Erik) Livingston of Owatonna; daughter-in-law Cheryl Furst of Chippewa Falls, WI; grandchildren Elizabeth (Corey) St. Peter, Brian Shuka, Dylan (Channy) Swanson, Kevin (Heather) Swanson, Taylor (Joy) Swanson, Andrew Reierson (Megan), Kelley Reierson, Jack (Kelly) Livingston, Ruth Livingston; great grandchildren Noah St. Peter, Lydia St. Peter, Toby St. Peter, Brooklyn Swanson, Billy Reierson. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and son William Reierson. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 24 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation at 1:00 p.m. at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. The family asks that any memorials be sent to Samaritan's Purse.
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments
Lasting Memories
Trending Now
-
End of an era as Zamboni sisters say farewell to Owatonna
-
Costas sold out of candies as downtown shop remains under renovations
-
Alleged sexual abuse of minors results in multiple felony charges
-
A dozen people injured in seven-vehicle crash involving a semi
-
New cul-de-sac development to be re-platted, fewer lots