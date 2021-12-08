Gerald E. Queen

OWATONNA — Gerald E. "Jiggs" Queen passed away Sunday December 5, 2021 in Faribault.
Friends may greet the family from 2-4:00 PM Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home. Military honors will be provided by the Steele County Funeral Unit at 4:00 PM at the Funeral home.
Jiggs was born April 18, 1931 in Mankato to Peter and Bernice (Nenow) Queen. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-54.
On June 22, 1955 he was united in marriage to Rita Marie Traxler in Le Center.
He is survived by three sons and their wives, Greg and Joan of Owatonna, Andy and Jeanne of Cleveland, and Russell and Kathleen of Lonsdale; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Rita; an infant son, Steven; his parents; one brother, Donald; and two sisters, Marilyn Filan and Carol Lenz. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com