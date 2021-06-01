Kenneth "Kenny" Grunwald

OWATONNA — Kenneth "Kenny" Darwyn Grunwald, 86, of Owatonna, died peacefully at the Owatonna Hospital on May 30, 2021.
Ken was born to Steve and Agnes Grunwald on December 8,1934.
At a time when there were few opportunities for a disabled child to live outside of an institution, Ken's parents chose to keep him at home and allowed him to be a part of the community, and he loved his community. Ken could be seen all over Owatonna, riding his bike, visiting his friends at the 'Pool Hall' and waiting with great anticipation for the Steele County Fair to begin. As an older adult, opportunities for Ken began to increase. He moved into Woodvale and began working at Cedar Valley Services. He enjoyed it very much and made many new friends. He eventually moved into his own apartment thru the REM program and with their wonderful guidance, became even more independent. His later years were spent living contentedly at Hillside group home where he enjoyed having his coffee in his favorite spot at the table, watching westerns and going for rides around town.
Ken touched the lives of many people in Owatonna and he will be missed very much.
Ken is survived by nieces, Diane (Rick) Danielson, Liz Langer and Jo Langer of Owatonna and Nancy (Larry) Haukom of Albert Lea and nephews, Larry Jensen and Steve Jensen of Austin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Agnes; sisters and brothers-in-law, Margie (Lawrence) Jensen of Austin and Audrey (Donald) Langer of Owatonna and a niece Cathie (Sheldon) Sayles of Austin.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Owatonna, followed by burial at 1:00 PM at Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Owatonna.