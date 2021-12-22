STAUNTON, VA — Paul Lee Abbe, 74, went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
He was born August 20, 1947, in Waseca, Minn., the son of the late Norbert and Geraldine (Langer) Abbe.
He served in the United States Air Force as a Sergeant and Weapons Mechanic Supervisor from 1966-1970.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Abbe.
Surviving family members include his wife, Rebecca "Becca" Abbe, of Staunton; his daughters, Heather Fincham, husband, John, and children, Brady and Carly, of Massanutten, and Crystal Graham and husband, Chris, of Waynesboro; two sisters, Kay Cassen of Owatonna, Minn., and Pat Wascovich and husband, Wayne, of Palmyra, Pa.
The full obituary can be viewed online at www. henryfuneralhome.net.