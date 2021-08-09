OWATONNA — Mary Lou Westerlund, 91, of Owatonna died Saturday, August 7th at Traditions II of Owatonna.
Mary Lou Boje, daughter of Pearl Lydia (Billiard) and Ernest Carl Boje, was born September 1, 1929, grew up and went to school in Waseca, MN. Moving to Mankato, MN during the end of World War II with her parents, she graduated from Mankato High School in 1947. Her family moved back to Waseca and Mary Lou was employed by the Waseca Journal Herald as a society news reporter and then for a time at Gasner Motor Company as a bookkeeper. After the deaths of her parents, she moved to Owatonna, MN in 1949 and was employed at Jostens. Her marriage to Kenneth Westerlund took place on May 26, 1950 in Owatonna. They were married for 52 years, until Ken's death. She was active in sports (softball, bowling and golf), church work and raising two children. She was employed at Owatonna Tool Company/SPX in the Information Service Dept. for 15 years and retired on September 21, 1991. Her special hobbies were genealogy research, quilting and sewing, reading about history, crossword puzzles, and rooting on the Minnesota Twins. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Owatonna and of the Waseca County and Steele County Historical Societies.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Ken; and siblings Ethel (Boje) Lewison, Natalie (Boje) Conelly, and Arnold Boje. She is survived by daughter Lynnette Westerlund from St. Paul; daughter Nanci (Westerlund) McChesney Henry, Nanci's husband Darin, and her grandson Tus Henry from Eugene, OR; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM with visitation one hour prior. The Reverend Todd Buegler will officiate. Livestream of the service will be available at www.tlcowatonna.org/funerals. Private inurnment will be in Woodville Cemetery in Waseca at a later date.
Memorial gifts can be given to the Owatonna Public Library, Salvation Army, Waseca County Historical Society, or to an organization of a donor's choice.