SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA — Louis Robert Jandro, age 74, formerly of Owatonna, died peacefully with family at his side on November 15, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona after a long battle with kidney and heart disease. Louie was born March 1, 1947 in Faribault, Minnesota. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna (Wolesky) Jandro, in 1967. Louie is survived by his wife Donna, his two children, Jennifer (Todd) Nash and Michael (Ileana Lorenzini) Jandro and two beautiful granddaughters, Delaney and Makenna Nash. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia (Jandro) Hankins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Edward and Alice S. Jandro and a brother, Richard Jandro. There will be a celebration of life at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Louie, as a kidney transplant recipient, requested donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.
Lasting Memories
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24