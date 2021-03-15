Marjorie G. Holzemer

MEDFORD — Marjorie Grace Holzemer, 76, of Medford, died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at New Richland Care Center.
She was born June 18, 1944 in St. Paul the daughter of Ernest and Edna (Kletschka) Berus. Marge graduated in 1962 from Washington High School in St. Paul. After high school, she was a foreman for Kitty Clover potato chip company in St. Paul. On April 24, 1976 Marjorie married Roger Holzemer at Warrendale Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. The couple made their home in Owatonna where she worked for Hyline Hatchery and later the Curvelite division of Viracon. After retiring from Viracon, she worked alongside Roger as the secretary of their company, R&M Backhoe Service in Medford.
Marjorie was adored by her loving husband. They enjoyed living in the country and taking care of their farm together. She loved nature, her dog and her beef cattle. She named each of the cattle and they would respond by name when she called for them. In her younger years, Marge enjoyed driving in drag races and watching stock car races with her husband. She enjoyed going to auctions, flea markets and craft shows. Marge collected bird figurines and bird plates, had a great sense of humor and always spoke her mind. She was also loved by her lifelong friends, Gary & Lynn Wickenhouser and their children, Paul and Chantel.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Holzemer of Medford; sister, Imogene (and Ken) Dunlap of Afton.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Private family funeral services will be held with Pastor Doug Jones officiating. Interment will be in the Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Owatonna.